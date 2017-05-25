No Glynn for Galway 25 May 2017





Galway's Jonathan Glynn.

Galway's Jonathan Glynn.

New York-based Galway forward Johnny Glynn has ruled out the possibility of returning home for his county’s championship opener against Dublin this Sunday.

The Ardrahan clubman made a welcome return for the Tribesmen last month, having departed for the US shortly after their 2015 All-Ireland SHC final defeat to Kilkenny, featuring in the latter stages of their memorable league final victory Tipperary.

Tribe boss Micheál Donoghue confirmed that Glynn was committed to making regular trips across the Atlantic this summer in aid of the team’s bid for the Liam McCarthy Cup.

However, the Irish Independent reports today that a decision between the player and management has been made not to travel home for Sunday’s Leinster SHC quarter-final in Tullamore.

Galway are reported to have a clean bill of health for this weekend’s clash against the capital men and are expected to opt for the same start 15 which dished out at 16-point hammering to the All-Ireland champions last month.