Guckian takes cautious approach 25 May 2017





This year's NFL meeting between Leitrim and London will have no bearing on the outcome of Sunday's Connacht SFC quarterfinal at Ruislip, according to Brendan Guckian.

The Leitrim manager stressed to the Irish Post that this weekend's clash will be totally different to the league meeting which the Connacht side won.

This time around, London are at home at their new grounds where they will play for the first time. It is set to mark a huge occasion for the Exiles.

Guckian knows that they will be keen to complete the day with a win over his charges and he stressed that the players certainly won't be taking London for granted.

“The league game will have no bearing on this contest,” said Guckian. “London will field a completely different team and the intensity will be incomparable. We're expecting a massive battle and we're not taking anything for granted.

“There'll be a terrific atmosphere at Ruislip with the new stand opening but we just need to be fully focused on our own game.”