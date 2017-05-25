Tipp's Comerford facing potential 12-week ban 25 May 2017





Tipperary's Evan Comerford dejected.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tipperary's Evan Comerford dejected.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tipperary will wait and see whether or not goalkeeper Evan Comerford will be available to them for next month’s Munster senior football championship semi-final.

The Nationalist newspaper reports that Comerford was dismissed on a red card in the closing stages of his club Kilsheelan-Kilcash’s SFC defeat to JK Brackens on Tuesday, which could see the All Star nominee suspended for the Premier men’s championship opener on June 10th.

It’s believed that Comerford reacted angrily to a decision from referee Paddy Russell to award a free against him in injury-time and if reports that the 22-year-old raised his hands to Russell are true then he could be facing a 12-week ban for 'minor physical interference with a referee'.

Tipp are in line to face the winners of this weekend’s meeting between Waterford and Cork in next month’s provincial semi-final.