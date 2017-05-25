Gavaghan welcomes 'special occasion' 25 May 2017





London's Liam Gavaghan.

©INPHO/Gerry McManus. London's Liam Gavaghan.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

London captain Liam Gavaghan will be one of the proudest men to take to the field for Sunday's Connacht SFC clash against Leitrim at Ruislip.

The London born and breed player will lead the side out at the newly redeveloped Ruislip for the first time.

Gavaghan told the Irish Post that it will be a proud moment for him and his family as they prepare to take on Leitrim.

“It will be such a proud moment for me and my family captaining the side against Leitrim,” stated the Tir Chonaill clubman.

“I've been going to Ruislip games with my Dad and brothers since I was a kid so to lead the team out for a championship game will be very special.

“London is slowly but surely producing home grown players and that can only benefit the senior team in the long run.”