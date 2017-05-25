Orchard star allays injury fears 25 May 2017





Armagh's Jamie Clarke celebrates.

Armagh ace Jamie Clarke says he will be fit and available for his county’s Ulster senior football championship opener against Down on Sunday week.

The Crossmaglen forward was thought to be questionable for the Orchard men’s visit to Newry on June 4th after having had to wear a protective boot for a period as the result of the ankle injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

However, the 27-year-old confirmed in today’s The Irish News that he will be available for his side’s derby against the Mourne men in what will likely be his first championship start since 2015, having spent most of last year in the US.

“I had a bit of a setback there a couple of weeks ago,” Clarke said.

“I went over on my ankle during a session, so I was out for a couple of weeks. I was in the moon boot. It was more or less precautionary but I’m back at it and we’re in good shape.”