Wrynn expecting tense atmosphere 25 May 2017





Leitrim's Donal Wrynn.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Leitrim's Donal Wrynn.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Leitrim captain Donal Wrynn believes that facing London in the newly redeveloped Ruislip is a big advantage for the Exiles.

This is the first game to be held at the grounds since redevelopment work concluded and a large crowd are expected to attend on Sunday.

Wrynn told the Irish Post that the London players will be buoyed by playing on front of a large crowd.

“We know that London will be a different animal when we play them over in Ruislip. It's definitely going to be a difficult one with their new pitch and stand,” said Wrynn.

“They have been looking at this opportunity for probably the last 12 months and saying 'Look we have Leitrim, let's start building, let's turn them over'.