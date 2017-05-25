Deely: we're ready 25 May 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely.

London manager Ciaran Deely feels that his charges are ready for the challenge of Leitrim in the Connacht SFC quarterfinal on Sunday.

The game is set to have an electric atmosphere as it is being hosted in the newly redeveloped Ruislip and the home side are keen to start off life there with a win.

Deely admitted to the Irish Post that it was essential that they keep the pressure on Leitrim and he is confident that if they are in the game with ten minutes to go, they have a great chance.

“We need to make sure we're still in the game after 60 minutes and give ourselves an opportunity to put Leitrim under serious pressure in the closing stages,” said Deely.

The sides meet in the latter stages of the NFL and on that occasion Leitrim came out on top, but that will count for nothing on Sunday.