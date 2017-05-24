Leinster JFC: Royals hold off Lilywhites in Navan thriller 24 May 2017





Substitute Cathal McConnell’s 53rd-minute goal proved decisive as front-runners Meath defeated Kildare by 2-18 to 1-19 at Pairc Tailteann.

With New Zealand bound Padraig Fogarty on fire, the visitors – who had been playing catch-up throughout - looked the most likely winners when they finally drew level through Dave Malone’s point eight minutes from the end of a riveting contest but Bective clubman McConnell delivered the decisive blow a minute later to earn the Royals a semi-final date with Wexford on June 7th.

In an absorbing encounter played in stifling heat, Conor O’Donoghue’s charges had the better of the first half and deservedly led by six points at the interval, 1-12 to 0-9.

Jason Scully’s fifth-minute goal gave the Royal County a perfect early tonic, firing them onto a 1-2 to 0-1 lead. Kevin Ross and Paddy Kennelly had pointed for the winners inside the opening minute and Fogarty replied before Oldcastle clubman Scully palmed the ball to the net (he also thumped one off the crossbar moments later).

The gap was six points by the tenth minute, 1-5 to 0-2, with both the Lilywhites’ points coming from inspirational former county senior Fogarty, while centre forward Ben Brennan, Sean Reilly and Daire Roe all scored for the hosts.

The Royals stretched their advantage to seven before the visitors hit back with a run of points from Fogarty (two frees), Barry Noone and Malone; Colmcilles ace Brennan picked up an injury which ended his night firing over a terrific score and Neil Scanlon’s strike ensured that just four separated the sides with five minutes left before the break, 1-8 to 0-7.

However, Meath notched four of the last six points of the half into the hospital end with team captain Roe, Stephen Coogan, Kennelly and Ross (free) all on target and Fogarty twice more raising white flags at the other end.

Ten points were shared in the third quarter as Meath maintained a commanding six-point lead going into the last quarter, 1-17 to 0-14. The losers landed the first four scores of the second half through Fogarty (2), Scanlon and Noone to close within two but Castletown man Ross made it 1-13 to 0-13 and was amongst the scorers twice more along with Coogan and Scully as the winners assumed a huge 1-18 to 0-14 lead with less than a quarter of the game left.

Kildare then hit 1-4 in a devastating five-minute spell between the 47th and 52nd minutes...

Fogarty (2) had already contributed eleven points before he really threw the cat amongst the pigeons with his side's goal in the 50th minute to suddenly leave just two between the teams, 1-18 to 1-16. Incredibly, the Lilywhites were level by the 52nd minute thanks to further points from Fogarty and Malone.

But McConnell grabbed the winner for the home side and all Kildare – who never led – could muster in response was a last-minute Eoghan Lawless point.