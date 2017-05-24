Leinster JFC: late Louth goals stun Longford 24 May 2017





Pearse Park

©INPHO Pearse Park©INPHO

Last-gasp goals from Mark Hoey and Dan O’Connell gave Louth a dramatic 2-11 to 0-15 victory over Longford at balmy Pearse Park.

The hosts looked to be on course for victory when five successive scores had them ahead by 0-13 to 0-10 with five minutes remaining but the Wee County finished like a steam train to seal a semi-final date with Wicklow on June 7th.

After Oliver Plunketts midfielder Robbie Brodigan had reduced the arrears to two, Peter Nixon set up fellow substitute Hoey to blast to the net as Louth stole in front. But points from Rian Brady – his fourth of the second half – and substitute Killian Farrell seemed to have got the hosts out of jail as they led again with time almost up…

The coup de grace was made and finished in Roche: centre half back David Quigley picked out midfielder Dan O’Connell and he stroked the ball to the net to give Louth a superb win.

The action ebbed and flowed during the first half, with three Brady points ultimately ensuring Longford of a 0-8 to 0-6 half-time advantage, the home side knocking over the last four points before the break.

Colm Giggins and Joe Kelly swapped early points and Brady’s first effort was cancelled out by the impressive O’Connell as the sides remained deadlocked after ten minutes. Padraig McCormack restored the midlanders’ advantage and Shane Kenny was on hand to make it double scores at the end of the opening quarter.

The Wee County battled back to lead by two themselves thanks to a flurry of points from Giggins, Niall Sharkey and Conal O’Hanlon (2) but Kenny’s free had the sides level for the fourth time – 0-6 each - two minutes from the break, with Brady having supplied the hosts’ fifth point.

Brady and Daryl Carrigy pounced late to ensure the losers of a narrow interval lead, with Louth guilty of eight first-half wides and William Woods denied well by the opposition goalkeeper.

O’Hanlon and Woods (free) had the visitors level again within seven minutes of the restart and further points from Woods (free) and Sharkey made it 0-10 to 0-8. Kelly and Brady tied the scores up yet again by the three-quarters stage and the home side now pulled away with a run of three points to lead by 0-13 to 0-10 with time running out.

The drama levels soared as Brodigan reduced the arrears before Hoey’s 55th-minute goal had Louth back in front. After Longford rallied to reclaim the lead, O’Connell’s excellent goal settled a see-saw issue and ensured the Wee County of a truly sensational victory.