Team news: Fogarty to lead Lilywhite attack for junior clash
24 May 2017
Kildare's Padraig Fogarty.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
Former Kildare senior star Padraig Fogarty will lead the county's attack for tonight's Leinster JFC quarter-final against Meath in Navan.
Fogarty, who hails from the St Laurences club, was a regular for the Lilywhites at senior level from 2011 to 2015 but hasn't featured under Cian O'Neill.
He will start at full-forward in what is a completely different starting 15 from the one that beat the Royals by eight-points at the same stage twelve months ago.
Kildare (Leinster JFC v Meath): Declan Campbell; Niall Devane, Tom Barron, Colin O'Shea; Michael Stewart Byrne, Graham Waters, Jack Setright; David Fitzpatrick, David Malone; John Jennings, Mark Nolan, Eoghan Lawless; Barry Noone, Padraig Fogarty, Neil Scanlon.