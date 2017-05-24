Team news: Fogarty to lead Lilywhite attack for junior clash 24 May 2017





Kildare's Padraig Fogarty.

Former Kildare senior star Padraig Fogarty will lead the county's attack for tonight's Leinster JFC quarter-final against Meath in Navan.

Fogarty, who hails from the St Laurences club, was a regular for the Lilywhites at senior level from 2011 to 2015 but hasn't featured under Cian O'Neill.

He will start at full-forward in what is a completely different starting 15 from the one that beat the Royals by eight-points at the same stage twelve months ago.

Kildare (Leinster JFC v Meath): Declan Campbell; Niall Devane, Tom Barron, Colin O'Shea; Michael Stewart Byrne, Graham Waters, Jack Setright; David Fitzpatrick, David Malone; John Jennings, Mark Nolan, Eoghan Lawless; Barry Noone, Padraig Fogarty, Neil Scanlon.