Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Cup Finals details 24 May 2017





The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals are pencilled in for Saturday, June 10th.

The GAA has confirmed the following fixture details for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cup Finals.

The games will be streamed live on TG4 and GAA.ie.

Saturday June 10

Christy Ring Cup Final

Antrim v Carlow, Croke Park, 5pm

E.T if necessary

Nicky Rackard Cup Final

Armagh v Derry, Croke Park, 3pm

E.T if necessary

Lory Meagher Cup Final

Leitrim v Warwickshire, Croke Park, 1pm

E.T if necessary