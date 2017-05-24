Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Cup Finals details
24 May 2017
The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals are pencilled in for Saturday, June 10th.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
The GAA has confirmed the following fixture details for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cup Finals.
The games will be streamed live on TG4 and GAA.ie.
Saturday June 10
Christy Ring Cup Final
Antrim v Carlow, Croke Park, 5pm
E.T if necessary
Nicky Rackard Cup Final
Armagh v Derry, Croke Park, 3pm
E.T if necessary
Lory Meagher Cup Final
Leitrim v Warwickshire, Croke Park, 1pm
E.T if necessary