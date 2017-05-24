New naming rights for home of London GAA ahead of reopening 24 May 2017





McGovern Park, Ruislip, the home of London GAA.

Pic via Official London Gaa on Facebook. McGovern Park, Ruislip, the home of London GAA.Pic via Official London Gaa on Facebook.

London GAA have secured new naming rights for their redeveloped home ahead of its reopening this weekend.

The Ruislip venue, which has been known as the Irish TV Grounds in recent years, has officially been renamed McGovern Park after businessman Tony McGovern gave his support to the county board.

The new Tony McGovern 1,950 seater stand will be unveiled on Sunday when London take on McGovern's native Leitrim in the Connacht SFC quarter-final.