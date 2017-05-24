Revenge on Clarke's radar 24 May 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's David Clarke.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke admits that last year's defeat to Galway in the Connacht SFC still hurts.

The sides are on a collision course to meet in the provincial semi-final in a few weeks' time and Clarke admitted to the Western People that beating Galway in Salthill was very much to the forefront of their minds.

Following their victory over Sligo last weekend, Mayo are 4/7 to defeat the Tribesmen in the clash on Sunday, June 11th.

“Any Mayo person when they play Galway, there's always a bit more between their teeth,” stated the All-Star goalkeeper.

“Last year was disappointing, we had been reigning champions in Connacht for a number of years and they took that off us, we're going to have to try and go up to their home patch and turn them over.”