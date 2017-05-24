The real business starts now for Collins and Clare 24 May 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

Clare manager Colm Collins.

Clare footballers' memorable Division 2 win over Cork has been well and truly parked, insists Colm Collins, ahead of their Munster SFC date with Limerick.

The Banner County will play host to the Shannonsiders this Sunday (3.30pm) and their manager hopes they can build on their league campaign.

“While it's nice in a sense that, we haven't beaten Cork often, it's still a league game in March,” he said to The Irish Independent.

“The real business starts now. We must build on what happens, build on the good things. On the day Cork will probably say they didn't play very well. We wouldn't be very happy with our first half display either. It was a good thing because Roscommon are the only Division 1 team that we have beaten. It was good for the players to see that they can compete with these kind of players.

“Our best football display came the day we played Kildare. We played really well and did all the things that the coach would have asked to be done, even though we lost. A lot of the displays in the league were in fits and starts. The consistency that you must get at the higher level - that was missing.”