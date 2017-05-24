Courtney points to strength in depth 24 May 2017





Fermanagh's Eddie Courtney with Clare's Kevin Harnett.

Fermanagh's Eddie Courtney is hopeful that they can get some of their injured players back for the qualifiers.

The Ulster side take to the back door route following their defeat to Monaghan in the Ulster SFC last weekend.

Their first outing comes on June 24th and Courtney who was one of only six Fermanagh players to score against Monaghan believes that with some players back, they can push on in the qualifiers.

“Yeah, we hope some of the players can make it back into the squad,” Courtney told the Fermanagh Herald.

“Declan McCusker would be hopeful he will be back in contention to play come the qualifiers, it's hard on him to have to sit out big days like Saturday when he works so hard but he'll be back stronger for it and a massive plus for us along with the likes of Ruairi Corrigan and Tiarnan Daly who are currently recovering from injury.”