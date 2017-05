Team news: McGowan to lead Royals in U-21 HC local derby 24 May 2017





Meath's Peter Farrell

Meath manager Stephen Forde has named his starting XV for tonight's Leinster U-21 HC opening round clash with neighbours Westmeath.

Kiltale's PJ Walsh, Clayton Keegan from Killyon and former Meath footballer Shane McAnarney are Forde's selectors.

The team is captained by last year's 'U21 B Hurler of the Year' Gavin McGowan.

McGowan, along with Ratoath club-mate Dara Kelly, Luke Martyn, John McCloskey and Peter Farrell, was a part of this year's Meath senior squad.

The starting team also includes Kiltale twins Ronan and Ross Ryan.

Meath (U21 HC v Westmeath) - Charlie Ennis Trim, Brian Murphy Ratoath, Iarla Hughes Kiltale, Conor Dempsey Dunderry, Peter Slevin Na Fianna, Dara Kelly Ratoath, Ronan Ryan Kiltale, Martin Healy Kildalkey, Luke Martyn Dunderry, Peter Farrell Trim, John McCloskey Na Fianna, Conor Kearney Kildalkey, Ross Ryan Kiltale, Gavin McGowan Ratoath, Eamon O Donnacha Clann Na nGael.