Healy running out of time 24 May 2017





Laois defender Cahir Healy picks up an injury against Meath during the Leinster SHC clash at Pairc Tailteann

Time is against Laois defender Cahir Healy as he bids to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday's Leinster SHC quarterfinal against Wexford at O'Moore Park.

Healy has been sidelined with a badly torn hamstring since Laois' round robin win over Meath earlier in the month.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly is expected to give the former dual star every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match, but the odds are against the Portlaoise clubman making it.

Definitely out of the Wexford game is Paddy Whelan who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a badly torn hamstring, while Ryan Mullaney (shoulder) and Eanna Lyons (finger) are also out.

Better news for the Laois management though is that Willie Dunphy has been cleared to play having recovered from concussion and Cian Taylor is also available for selection.