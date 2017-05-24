Watch: #ThisIsDublinGAA

24 May 2017

Life Style Sports is the Official Retail Partner of Dublin GAA.

Check out this promo video from Lifestyle Sports that will set the pulses racing of die-hard Dublin GAA fans ahead of this year's gaelic football and hurling championships.

The Dublin hurlers are due out in Leinster SHC action this Sunday against Galway while Jim Gavin's All-Ireland football champions will make their bow against Carlow on Sunday week.

The marketing gurus at Lifestyle Sports have perfectly captured the sense of anticipation in the capital...




