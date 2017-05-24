Barrett: We're going to go straight at Galway 24 May 2017





Dublin's Shane Barrett.

Despite their relegation from Division 1A, Dublin's Shane Barrett is 'confident' they can upset the odds against Galway in this Sunday's Leinster SHC quarter-final.

“I'm very confident we can. Very confident,” he told The Irish Independent. “Preparation has gone well, training matches, friendlies. They've all gone well for us. You only take the confident things from these matches and push on then.”

Cork's winning formula against All-Ireland champions Tipperary has been closely studied by the Na Fianna clubman and his county team-mates.

“That's what we're going to try and do to Galway. We're not going to sit back. We're going to go straight at them. Seeing a team beat the All-Ireland champions is massive. We need to bring the intensity, bring the physicality and push on from there.

“We had a poor enough show against them in 2015. We didn't show up that day. We're not talking about it. We're not dwelling on it. But it is in the backs of everyone's head that there is that sense of redemption.”