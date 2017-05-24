Sligo enter qualifiers in a positive mood 24 May 2017





Sligo captain Neil Ewing and midfielder Stephen Gilmartin model the county's new jersey for 2017.

There were many positives for Sligo to take from their Connacht SFC defeat to Mayo, according to manager Niall Carew.

The Yeats County must now embark on the qualifiers and Carew is confident that they can have a prolonged campaign through the backdoor.

There was little to separate the sides for 60 minutes of last weekend's game and Carew told the Sligo Champion that they proved that they can match the big teams in the country.

“They (Mayo) will be in the last four and Connacht champions I think. We know we can compete against a big team, we showed that on Sunday,” stated Carew.

“We have a challenge game coming up now next week and it's about preparing for the qualifiers.”