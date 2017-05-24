Helicopter comes to Carew's aid 24 May 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Sligo manager Niall Carew.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo manager Niall Carew had to make a mad dash from his home in Kildare to be on time for last Sunday's Connacht SFC clash against Mayo.

Carew had the no small matter of his son Paidi's First Holy Communion in Kildare to attend last Sunday morning, before making the long journey to MacHale Park!

The Connacht SFC clash threw in at 2pm and there was no way that Carew would have made the game by driving, so instead a helicopter was organised to fly the manager to Castlebar.

Fortunately for Carew, the travel arrangements went to plan and he was at the venue in plenty of time for the game, although the result may not have gone the way of the Kildare native.