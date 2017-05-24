Leinster MFC semi-final draw 24 May 2017





Who will be lifting the Leinster minor football championship silverware in 2017? Who will be lifting the Leinster minor football championship silverware in 2017?

The draw for the Leinster minor football championship semi-finals took place on Tuesday evening.

Bidding for a three-in-a-row, reigning champions Kildare have been paired against Dublin, who hit six goals in a 25-point route of Longford last weekend.

The other last four tie will see Wexford and Louth face off following their respective quarter-final victories over Carlow and Offaly.

The games will take place after the Leaving Cert with venues to be confirmed in due course.

Leinster MFC semi-final draw

Dublin v Kildare

Wexford v Louth