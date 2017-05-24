Leinster MFC semi-final draw

24 May 2017

Who will be lifting the Leinster minor football championship silverware in 2017?

The draw for the Leinster minor football championship semi-finals took place on Tuesday evening.

Bidding for a three-in-a-row, reigning champions Kildare have been paired against Dublin, who hit six goals in a 25-point route of Longford last weekend.

The other last four tie will see Wexford and Louth face off following their respective quarter-final victories over Carlow and Offaly.

The games will take place after the Leaving Cert with venues to be confirmed in due course.

 

Dublin v Kildare

Wexford v Louth

 




