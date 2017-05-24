Team news: Westmeath U21s to face Meath 24 May 2017





Westmeath manager Adrian Moran and goalkeeper Sean Maher celebrate a famous victory over Kilkenny in the Leinster U21HC quarter-final at Cusack Park, Mullingar. Westmeath manager Adrian Moran and goalkeeper Sean Maher celebrate a famous victory over Kilkenny in the Leinster U21HC quarter-final at Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Ten of the Westmeath starting 15 named to face neighbours Meath in the Leinster U21HC first round in Trim tonight featured in last year's stunning victory over Kilkenny.

Sean Maher, Conor Shaw, Joe Rabbitte, Robbie Gillen, Jack Galvin, Niall Mitchell, Killian Doyle, Darragh Clinton and Darragh Egerton all started in the shock 1-11 to 0-12 result against the Cats in Mullingar on this day twelve months ago.

Centre-back Darren Giles was introduced as a first-half substitute while his Raharney team-mate Ciaran Doyle started alongside his twin brother Killian in attack but is named on the bench for tonight.

It was one of the biggest upsets in GAA history as Adrian Moran's 14/1 underdogs dumped out Eddie Brennan's 1/66 shots before losing out to eventual winners Dublin in the semi-final three weeks later.

Westmeath (Leinster U21HC v Meath): Sean Maher; Sean Quinn, Conor Shaw, Naoise McKenna; Joe Rabbitte, Darren Giles, Robbie Gillen; Jack Galvin, Shane Clavin; Adam Loughlin, Niall Mitchell, Killian Doyle; James Goonery, Darragh Clinton, Darragh Egerton.

Subs: Marcus Kennedy, Ciaran Doyle, Michael Daly, Conor Kane, Johnny Bermingham, Darragh O'Reilly, Paddy Lynam, Sean Flanagan, Warren Williams, Brendan Heeney, Donal Liddy.