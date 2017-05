Injury concerns for Red Hands 24 May 2017





Tyrone's Cathal McCarron.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone's Cathal McCarron.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tyrone are sweating over the fitness of Cathal McCarron and Justin McMahon ahead of this weekend's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Derry.

The Irish Independent reports that McCarron is struggling with a hamstring strain while McMahon has a quad injury.

The decision of Jonathan Munroe to quit the panel and Joe McMahon's retirement has reduced the defensive options available to Mickey Harte.