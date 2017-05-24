Bonnar to choose from full deck 24 May 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar.

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar has revealed that they will have a fully fit squad to choose from for the Christy Ring Cup final.

The Barrowsiders booked their place in the final courtesy of a semi-final win over neighbours Wicklow at Netwatch Cullen Park last Saturday.

They now face an Antrim side that they have played on three occasions already this year; losing all three games to the Ulster side.

Bonnar had an injury concern over corner forward James Doyle, but he is expected to be fit for the clash against the Saffrons on Saturday, June 10th.

Speaking to the Carlow Nationalist, Bonnar said: “We have lots to do before the Antrim game. We have played them three times and not managed to beat them. They are a county with hurling tradition and pride.

“I think Carlow will relish the challenge of playing in Croke Park which suits teams that are capable of giving it a lash.

“We have a big panel and there will be four or five players pressing to be in the first 15.”