Foley seeks recognition 24 May 2017





Carlow's Paul Broderick celebrates with Darragh Foley.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Carlow's Paul Broderick celebrates with Darragh Foley.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow captain Darragh Foley is adamant that a prolonged run in the championship could see some of their players recognised on a national level.

The Barrowsiders pulled off a big surprise last Sunday when defeating Wexford in the Leinster SFC. Their 'prize' for that win is a quarterfinal clash against reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Carlow produced an excellent all-round performance, but the likes of Paul Broderick, who scored 0-10, and midfielder Brendan Murphy were exceptional.

And Foley told the Carlow Nationalist that if the likes of those two get more exposure on a national stage, then they could receive the recognition they deserve.

“Hopefully it brings some exposure to some of our footballers,” said Foley. “Paul Broderick for example, if we got a run in the championship Paul Broderick could be nominated for an All-Star, the same with Brendan Murphy.

“A run like that gets them boys recognised because they deserve it.”