Murphy plans ahead 24 May 2017





Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy with coach Michael Neary Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy with coach Michael Neary

Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy will be a keen spectator at this year's Wicklow hurling championships.

The Garden County boss has a staggering seven months to prepare for their next competitive game, which will be the opening round of the Kehoe Cup.

Wicklow's interest in the Christy Ring Cup came to an end at the semi-final stage last weekend when Carlow came out on top.

There are many positives for Murphy and his management team to take from both the league and championship campaigns as he begins preparations for 2018.

“I want to compliment the clubs for their help all year, the spectators who turned up in big numbers in Carlow, that's totally appreciated, and I'd like to wish all the clubs the best of luck in the championship,” said Murphy.

“Hopefully, we can come back stronger next year and build on what we have started this year.”