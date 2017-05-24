Discipline irks Ryan 24 May 2017





Westmeath manager Michael Ryan admits that he is not happy with his side's discipline this year.

The Lake County have played the second half of their last two matches with fourteen men as they had players sent off against Kerry and Meath.

The Waterford native is also not happy with the fact that on a number of occasions against Meath, the Royals had frees brought forward due to dissent from some of the Westmeath players.

Ryan stressed to the Westmeath Independent that these are areas they need to work on ahead of Saturday's Leinster SHC quarterfinal clash against Offaly.

“It's something we have spoken long and hard about. It just doesn't make sense. I thought Derek McNicholas' sending off was a little bit harsh after looking at the DVD, but it is what it is now and we have to accept it going forward regardless of the outcome of Derek's appeal,” said Ryan.

“We also had an equally big issue three times against Meath when the ball was moved forward for dissent. The refs nowadays usually bring the ball up as much as 20 yards and, from being in a position of no hope you are giving good freetakers a free shot at goal.

“I'm a bit disappointed that our discipline hasn't been better. It needs to be better, and it has to be very good next Saturday.”