Video: 'Lots of positives' for Lancashire

23 May 2017

Lancashire team bowed out of the Lory Meagher Cup

Former Wexford player Greg Jacob was in upbeat mood after his Lancashire team bowed out of the Lory Meagher Cup following a five-point loss to Warwickshire, 1-15 to 1-10 in Manchester. 

"We gave a good account of ourselves, there’s a lot of positives," says Jacob, while manager Stan Murray-Hession says the future is bright. 

"We have a fantastic facility here and we have the bedrock of a very good team."

Video by Mark Quinn. 




