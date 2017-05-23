Video: 'Lots of positives' for Lancashire
23 May 2017
Lancashire team bowed out of the Lory Meagher Cup
Former Wexford player Greg Jacob was in upbeat mood after his Lancashire team bowed out of the Lory Meagher Cup following a five-point loss to Warwickshire, 1-15 to 1-10 in Manchester.
"We gave a good account of ourselves, there’s a lot of positives," says Jacob, while manager Stan Murray-Hession says the future is bright.
"We have a fantastic facility here and we have the bedrock of a very good team."
Video by Mark Quinn.