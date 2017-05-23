Video: 'Lots of positives' for Lancashire 23 May 2017





Former Wexford player Greg Jacob was in upbeat mood after his Lancashire team bowed out of the Lory Meagher Cup following a five-point loss to Warwickshire, 1-15 to 1-10 in Manchester.

"We gave a good account of ourselves, there’s a lot of positives," says Jacob, while manager Stan Murray-Hession says the future is bright.

"We have a fantastic facility here and we have the bedrock of a very good team."

Video by Mark Quinn.