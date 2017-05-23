Barton asks Derry to embrace challenge 23 May 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Derry manager Damian Barton reacts.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Damian Barton expects his Derry charges to stand up to Tyrone and impose their game on the Red Hands.

Mickey Harte's men defeated the Oak Leaf County by eleven points in Celtic Park last summer and the Derry boss is demanding greater resolve from his players when the teams meet again at the same venue this weekend.

"Unless you are going to rise to the challenge, recognise it, react to it, there is no point in being there," the 1993 All-Ireland winner told the BBC.

"We have to represent ourselves better than last year. I remember saying after the game that we weren't as fit, as fast or as strong as them.

"Only time will tell whether we get it right on the 28th. But certainly our focus is to win the game, although it's going to be very difficult.

"Every day, you have got to go out and perform. Tyrone will have to perform against us. Obviously, we will be starting as second favourites. We certainly will have to put in a big performance to beat them."