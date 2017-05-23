Breen urging Ernemen to bounce back

23 May 2017

Fermanagh's Aidan Breen

Aidan Breen wants Fermanagh to regroup and make their mark in the Qualifiers.

A second-half collapse in Clones on Saturday night saw Pete McGrath's charges knocked out of the Ulster championship and Breen says back-to-back defeats would make for a disastrous year:

"You have to give Monaghan credit, they were the better team but we definitely matched them for a while. They just raised the intensity and we just couldn't get to their level," he comments in The Belfast Telegraph. "It's going to be a hard couple of days and we are going to have to listen to a lot of stuff.

"But all I have wanted to do is play for my county since an early age and all I want to do is play football. I am a proud Fermanagh man and I don't want to have a year where they talk about Fermanagh being relegated to Division Three and hammered in two championship games.

"I want to turn that round and I genuinely believe that we are better than that. I would like to think that all the players are the same, in fact I know that all the players are the same. We want to put Fermanagh football in a better place."




