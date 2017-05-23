Lynn it to win it 23 May 2017





Derry's Enda Lynn and Killian Clarke of Cavan.

Enda Lynn sees no reason why Derry can't spring a surprise against neighbours Tyrone this weekend.

The formbook would suggest a comfortable victory for the Red Hands in Celtic Park come Sunday afternoon but Derry captain Lynn stresses that Damian Barton's charges will not be approaching the game with an inferiority complex:

“Anybody can win on the day," the Greenlough clubman told The Irish News. “If we perform to our potential – and hopefully we can – we can get a long overdue victory over Tyrone, we haven’t beat them in a loch of years now. It’s all about ‘on the day’ and anybody can win, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against.

“We want to win every game and relegation has put a dampener on the Derry people and they’re not following us as much as they should be.

“Hopefully we can get them to come out in the Ulster championship and they stick by us and be that extra man.”