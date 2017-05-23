Harnedy relishing Deise derby day 23 May 2017





Seamus Harnedy is looking forward to Cork's Munster SHC semi-final derby date with Waterford.

As he hails from close to the Cork-Waterford derby and his father hurled for the Suirsiders, Harnedy will undoubtedly have butterflies in the stomach when the Rebels take on Derek McGrath's charges on June 18th, having already successfully dumped holders Tipperary out of the provincial competition last weekend:

“It’s going to be a tall order backing last Sunday up against Waterford the next day out, we know that, They’re a fine team and have a lot of experience they can draw on from the last couple of years," the Gortroe man told The Irish Examiner.

“But the first thing for us is to go out and try to play. It’ll be another derby, if you like, when we play Waterford in a couple of weeks, a close battle, but we can only do what we can do, and control what we can control. We’ll focus on them in the next couple of weeks; obviously up to Sunday we were concentrating on Tipperary alone.

“The younger lads were very good Sunday, but they’ve been very good all year. It’s dog eat dog out on the field in a Munster championship match, but they’re outstanding players, all of them have a great attitude. They’ve been doing it consistently all the way up through the ranks, and all of them showed up well during the league, so it’s no surprise to see them do so well.

"They’ve all been brilliant additions to the panel. They’re a credit to their families, to their clubs and to themselves, every one of them, and I’m sure they’re all looking forward to the next day out like the rest of us.”