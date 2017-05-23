"For as long as Laois want me I'll always stay playing" 23 May 2017





Laois star Ross Munnelly ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Laois star Ross Munnelly ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Ross Munnelly will extend his intercounty career for as long as he's wanted by Laois.

The Arles-Kilcruise clubman's cameo appearance against Longford on Sunday means he has now appeared in 66 successive championship games for the O'Moore County since being handed his debut by Mick O'Dwyer in the Leinster championship winning season of 2003.

"Peter [Creedon, manager] asked me at the start of the year, he said he wanted me on board, so for as long as Laois want me I'll always stay playing, that's my attitude," the 34 year-old told The Irish Independent.

"And look, we are in a real good position at the minute, we have top-class young fellas coming through and if I can help out with them then I'm more than happy. It's a case where everyone is trying to put their shoulder to the wheel. It's not about individuals, it's about Laois winning today.

"We won't be getting carried away, we'll regroup. It's not that long ago that we were relegated so we will be very realistic. We have a local derby coming up in a couple of weeks and we'll have to be all guns blazing and focused on Kildare."