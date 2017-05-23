Louth "definitely capable" of defeating Meath 23 May 2017





Eoin O'Connor of St Patrick's with Sean O'Mahonys Peter Nixon ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Eoin O'Connor of St Patrick's with Sean O'Mahonys Peter Nixon ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Eoin O'Connor is confident that Louth are good enough to eliminate arch rivals Meath from the Leinster SFC on June 4th.

The Wee County secured their place in the mouth-watering provincial quarter-final derby with a five-point victory over Wicklow last Sunday and O'Connor was the match-winner as he notched 1-2.

Looking forward to the Reds' return to Parnell Park, the St Patricks clubman told The Irish Independent: "It's always good to play Meath. They've got the go on us a couple of times recently but we're definitely capable.

"We'll have to be a lot more tuned in, we've a lot of work to do. No one really played well enough to get their name on the team sheet the next day so we'll get stuck in for the next two weeks.

"We're not like we might have been in previous years with star names like Shane Lennon and Paddy Keenan. It's something that's great to be part of to be honest. There's 30 boys up training, it's almost like something you'd see in a club set-up."