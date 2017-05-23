Mallon drops out 23 May 2017





Goalkeeper Thomas Mallon has dropped off the Derry senior football panel.

The Loup netminder is believed to have told manager Damian Barton last night that he will not be sticking around for the Oak Leaf County's championship campaign.

Ballinderry teenager Ben McKinless - who joined the squad this year straight out of minor ranks and showed his quality in the McKenna Cup meetings with Armagh and Monaghan - looks likely to be handed the No.1 jersey as Derry open their Ulster SFC account at home to Anglo Celt Cup holders Tyrone on Sunday afternoon.