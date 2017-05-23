Mallon drops out

23 May 2017

Loup and Derry's Thomas Mallon.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Goalkeeper Thomas Mallon has dropped off the Derry senior football panel.

The Loup netminder is believed to have told manager Damian Barton last night that he will not be sticking around for the Oak Leaf County's championship campaign.

Ballinderry teenager Ben McKinless - who joined the squad this year straight out of minor ranks and showed his quality in the McKenna Cup meetings with Armagh and Monaghan - looks likely to be handed the No.1 jersey as Derry open their Ulster SFC account at home to Anglo Celt Cup holders Tyrone on Sunday afternoon.




Most Read Stories

"Even now, there is still a bit of me on edge because I don't trust them"

DJ: six teams in running for Liam

'Westmeath should not, and should never be, at our level'

Mallon drops out

Royals' "season on the line"

"For as long as Laois want me I'll always stay playing"


Android app on Google Play