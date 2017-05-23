"Even now, there is still a bit of me on edge because I don't trust them" 23 May 2017





Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick slots over a point against Donegal in the Ulster SFC game at Ballybofey

Matthew Fitzpatrick says his head was "completely fried" by his treatment at the hands of the CCCC and CHC.

The St John's clubman endured a stressful run-up to Antrim's Ulster SFC quarter-final clash with Donegal as he twice successfully appealed one-game bans for an alleged incident during his team's league loss to Armagh, before being slapped with a shock 48-week suspension when the CCCC incorrectly claimed he mislead the investigation. This charge was also successfully appealed to the Central Appeals Committee but the young attacker has been left scarred by the whole saga:

“I've never had a disciplinary hearing before and I got cleared twice and they came back again. Even now, there is still a bit of me on edge because I don't trust them; I don't trust them that it's over," he told The Irish News following the Saffrons' heavy defeat in Ballybofey.

“I don't know what way it works but I'm pretty sure it's not supposed to work like that. The whole thing really shocked me.

“I felt I was being unfairly treated. I didn't want to cry and yap about it because I know people don't care. They didn't want to be reading me saying that I was unfairly treated and whinging.

“I'm grateful for all the messages of support because they did help me a lot because my head was completely fried.”