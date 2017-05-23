McMahon hit with one-match ban 23 May 2017





Dublin defender Philly McMahon Dublin's Philly McMahon ©INPHO/James Crombie Dublin defender Philly McMahon Dublin's Philly McMahon ©INPHO/James Crombie

Philly McMahon will miss Dublin’s championship opener after being handed a one-match suspension.

The defender received the ban for “using abusive language” towards referee Paddy Neilan during the All-Ireland champions’ national football league final defeat to Kerry on April 9th.

McMahon appeared before a Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting last night after refusing to accept a Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) charge.

Barring a successful appeal to the Central Appeals Committee, he will sit out Dublin’s Leinster’s SFC quarter-final meeting with Carlow on June 3rd.