McMahon hit with one-match ban

23 May 2017

Dublin defender Philly McMahon Dublin's Philly McMahon ©INPHO/James Crombie

Philly McMahon will miss Dublin’s championship opener after being handed a one-match suspension.

The defender received the ban for “using abusive language” towards referee Paddy Neilan during the All-Ireland champions’ national football league final defeat to Kerry on April 9th.

McMahon appeared before a Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting last night after refusing to accept a Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) charge.

Barring a successful appeal to the Central Appeals Committee, he will sit out Dublin’s Leinster’s SFC quarter-final meeting with Carlow on June 3rd.




