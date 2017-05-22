HS football team of the week 22 May 2017





The Laois players run out onto the pitch before their Leinster SFC first round clash against Longford at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The Sam Maguire Cup race began in earnest over the weekend, here's our team of the week...

1. Graham Brody (Laois)



The O'Moore County net minder kept a clean sheet as Peter Creedon's men sauntered to an 11 point success over Longford.



2. Paddy McGrath (Donegal)



The corner-back pounced for a goal in the 62nd minute of Donegal's 3-19 to 1-9 Ulster SFC win over Antrim.





3. Drew Wylie (Monaghan)



The teak tough defender curbed the influence of Fermanagh's Sean Quigley who was called ashore in the 49th minute.



4. Darren Strong (Laois)



The attack-minded defender made the scoresheet with a point in O'Moore Park.





5. Colin Walshe (Monaghan)



The Farney County's captain made the scoresheet with two points from the half-back line.



6. Frank McGlynn (Donegal)



McGlynn and his Tir Chonaill team-mates will be expecting a sterner test when they line up opposite the winners of Tyrone v Derry in the last four of the Anglo Celt Cup race.





7. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)



The Castlebar Mitchels man stood out for Stephen Rochford's side but holders Galway will represent a much sterner challenge in the semi-final on June 11th.



8. Seamus O'Shea (Mayo)



O'Shea's physical presence and athleticism around the middle third of the field was a key ingredient in Mayo's win over the Yeats County.





9. Brendan Murphy (Carlow)



The talented Murphy applied the gloss to the Barrowsiders first Leinster SFC win since 2011 with a powerfully hit injury-time goal.



10. Fergal Boland (Mayo)



The championship debutant can be pleased with his performance as he raised two white flags in Castlebar.





11. Michael Murphy (Donegal)



As per usual, the Donegal captain led by example in Ballybofey and finished as his side's top scorer with six points.



12. Eoin O'Connor (Louth)



The Wee County survived a scare against Wicklow thanks to the efforts of O'Connor who pick-pocketed the Garden County to the tune of 1-2.





13. Paul Broderick (Carlow)



Broderick's participation against Wexford was brought to a premature end after he picked up a second yellow but not before he had contributed 0-10 to his county's cause.



14. Donie Kingston (Laois)



Along with his brother Paul, the O'Moore County's talisman tormented the Longford rearguard and he finished with 1-4 to his name.





15. Conor McManus (Monaghan)



The Clontibret ace took the scoring honours with 1-3 (1-2 from play) against the Ernesiders.