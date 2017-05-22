HS hurling team of the week 22 May 2017





Cork supporters celebrate during the final moments of their side's Munster SHC quarter-final victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Following their heroics against Tipperary yesterday, six Cork players are included in our hurling team of the week...

1. Anthony Nash (Cork)



Pulled off fine saves to deny Brendan Maher and Seamus Callanan and his puck-out strategy worked a treat.





2. Alan Corcoran (Carlow)



Corcoran and Carlow will renew acquaintances with Antrim in Croke Park on Saturday, June 10th.



3. John Dillon (Antrim)



Dillon's displays in the number three jersey have been central to Antrim's progress to the Christy Ring showpiece.





4. Colm Spillane (Cork)



Fears that the Rebel County newcomers would struggle to stay with Tipp proved to be unfounded as Spillane & Co rose to the occasion.



5. Anthony Sheridan (Cavan)



Back competing at senior level for the first time since 2011, the Breffni County rounded off their Lory Meagher Cup campaign with a first win at the expense of Fermanagh.





6. Mark Ellis (Cork)



Had his hands full with Michael Breen but produced the goods when it mattered most and took the game to the Premier County at every available opportunity.



7. Mark Coleman (Cork)



One of the five players making his first championship start, Coleman's influence grew as the game progressed and he played a significant role in their 2-27 to 1-26 success.





8. Michael Breen (Tipperary)



Breen battled valiantly throughout - sending over six points from play - and Premier supporters will be hoping he will replicate that type of form in the qualifiers.



9. Liam Moreton (Leitrim)



Moreton and Leitrim have a Lory Meagher Cup final against Warwickshire to look forward to following their seven point win over Sligo on Saturday.





10. John Michael Nolan (Carlow)



The half-forward hit five points from play in the Barrowsiders' 10 point Christy Ring Cup penultimate stage victory over Wicklow.



11. Conor Lehane (Cork)



The Cork centre-forward grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in Semple Stadium finished with 0-10 (five from play) to his name.





12. Shane Kingston (Cork)



The manager's son won't forget his first championship start in a hurry and his 43rd minute goal was the highlight of a fine all-round display.



13. David Carvill (Armagh)



The Orchard County are heading to Croke Park to take on Derry in the Nicky Rackard Cup final and Carvill will be looking to maintain his rich vein of scoring form – he amassed 1-11 against Tyrone.





14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)



The result didn't go the Premier County's way but Callanan's sublime pass that created the opening for John McGrath's 56th minute goal was a thing of beauty.



15. Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)



Two goals each from Clarke and Conor Johnston sent the Saffrons on the road to a comfortable Christy Ring Cup semi-final victory over Down.