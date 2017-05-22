Breheny: goals were the difference 22 May 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Mark Breheny of Sligo.

Mark Breheny believes a nine-point defeat to Mayo didn't do Sligo any justice.

The long-serving St. Mary's clubman told the Western People: "We felt we were very close to them. We matched them physically through the game; just the two goals were the big difference. We were right there. We had a good goal chance with Niall Murphy right near the end, but we didn't convert one or two chances.

"We're just bitterly disappointed. We were here to win the game and to lose by that margin is tough."

Breheny felt Sligo's Allianz League Division 3 status left them at a huge disadvantage.

"You don't get opportunities to play teams like Mayo every week. It's difficult getting out of Division 3, but we have to get back up that level. Division 1 football is where we want to go in future years," he continued.

"But we feel we were well-matched with Mayo for long periods today and that will only help us."