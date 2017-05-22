Clean bill of health for the Royals ahead of derby date with Louth 22 May 2017





With the exception of long term absentees Alan Forde (cruciate) and Sean Curran (Achilles), Meath manager Andy McEntee is reporting a clean bill of health ahead of their Leinster SFC quarter-final local derby with Louth on Sunday week.

Speaking at the Royal County's championship media event in the picturesque setting of Dowth Hall - which is owned by Meath football sponsor Owen Brendan of Devenish Nutrition - this morning, McEntee revealed that they have no fresh injury concerns following the opening round of local club action.

“We had club championship last weekend. We took a week off after the end of the league and then we got back into it.

“We had a series of challenge games against Mayo, Down and Cavan. It's been a little bit broken up since then but we're back at it now this week.

“We assessed the fellas yesterday and we didn't get too many injuries from the club matches. We're good to go.”

Captain Graham Reilly had been nursing a knee injury ever since the aforementioned challenge against Mayo but he came through St Colmcille's narrow opening round Meath SFC defeat to Simonstown unscathed.

“The injury is good, I got a game Friday night, got 60 minutes,” Reilly remarked.

“I probably wasn't the sharpest but I've done a lot of running over the last couple of weeks and it's good.”