Watch: Ruislip looks resplendent ahead of reopening 22 May 2017





The Irish TV Grounds in Ruislip in superb condition ahead of its reopening this weekend.

The countdown is on to the reopening of the Irish TV Grounds in Ruislip next Sunday.

The redeveloped home of London GAA looks magnificent with its new stand and new Prunty pitch ahead of the visit of Leitrim for the Connacht SFC quarter-final.