Fitzsimons admits Saffrons were outclassed 22 May 2017





Antrim joint-manager Frank Fitzsimons.

Joint-manager Frank Fitzsimons admitted Antrim were no match for Donegal in Ballybofey yesterday.

The home side justified their favouritism with an emphatic 3-19 to 1-9 win and Fitzsimons conceded in the Irish News: "They were just at a different level than us in the second half.

"The pace they had was frightening. You have to hold your hands up and say we were beaten by a far, far, far better team."

Fitzsimons said the Saffrons, who wore their alternative green strip to avoid a clash of colours, needed to take every scoring opportunity to stand a chance.

"We went out and tried our best. I think we did well in the first 20 minutes, but you can't miss the chances we missed in the first half and expect to beat a team like Donegal," he added.

"I think we dropped six or seven balls into the keeper's hands. At this level, they need to go dead at least in order to push on their kick-outs. But as you could see, they are an unbelievable team. They are different gravy and much better than us."