Cork were 'farting around' for years, says Lehane 22 May 2017





Tipperary's Ronan Maher gives chase to Conor Lehane of Cork.

Scoring hero Conor Lehane admitted after yesterday's sensational win over Tipperary that Cork had been "going through the motions" in recent years.

The new-look Rebels produced a stunning performance to beat their arch-rivals in the championship for the first time since 2010 and blow the All-Ireland race wide open.

"You're farting around there for the last few years, just going through the motions. There's only so many years you can do that before you get fed up," the man of the match said.

"In Thurles on championship day, it's kill or be killed. It's brutal, but enjoyable at the same time, kind of a weird mixture. The expectations couldn't have been much lower before the game. They're obviously going to be higher (against Waterford), but it's a quarter-final. It's not anything to boast about yet, but it's a great win.

The Midleton sharpshooter, who top-scored with 0-10, gleaned particular satisfaction from the performances of Cork's five championship debutants.

"They played unreal, in fairness to them, even Shane's (Kingston) goal there, the time when it came.

"That was massive. We didn't have the right mind-frame the last few years, that's all it was. We zoned in on what we needed to do, and we did it," he added.