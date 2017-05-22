Pic: Sean O'Brien swings a hurl at Lions training 22 May 2017





Sean O'Brien tries his hand at hurling during a training session with the British and Irish Lions squad at Carton House, Kildare.

It was a great weekend for Carlow GAA with the hurlers reaching the Christy Ring Cup final and the footballers pulling off a surprise win over Wexford in the first round of the Leinster championship.

At the British and Irish Lions' training camp in Carton House, Maynooth today, Carlow's favourite son, Sean O'Brien, got into the swing of things by endulging in a bit of hurling. No doubt his fellow Lions were impressed by his hurling skills!