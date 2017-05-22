Magee takes positives from defeat 22 May 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Wicklow manager Jonathan McGee speaks to his players.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Jonathan McGee is convinced that elusive championship victory isn't far away for Wicklow after they pushed Louth all the way at Parnell Park yesterday.

Now in his third year as Garden County boss, the former Dublin centre back is still awaiting his first championship win, but he isn't without hope.

"There's no question these lads are good enough to put ourselves in the position to win games, we've so many examples of where we've done that. We just need to start getting over the line," he is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Star.

"I'm gutted for the lads because they've put in a massive effort and we'll take huge encouragement from it. Nobody gave us a chance realistically and yet I was quietly confident that if we played to our potential, we'd beat Louth."