'Sambo' feeling confident ahead of final 22 May 2017





©INPHO/Presseye. Antrim manager Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton.©INPHO/Presseye.

Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton feels his Antrim team are in fine fettle ahead of their Christy Ring Cup final showdown with Carlow on June 10.

The Saffrons blitzed neighbours Down in Saturday's semi-final to move within 70 minutes of a place in next year's Leinster SHC and the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

"I thought we worked very hard and it shows the work we've done over the past number of weeks. I'm very pleased with the work-rate from start to finish. The game was over 20 minutes in," the joint-manager is quoted in the Irish Independent.

"It's heads down now for three weeks; Croke Park here we come. We believe we're going the right road and we've a good group of players.

"We feel we're a different squad than last year and there's more character there. They all want to play for Antrim and that can only be positive going forward in years to come."