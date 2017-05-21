"We have to find our way in the Championship now" 21 May 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Michael Ryan took his hat off to Cork following today's Munster SHC quarter-final thriller in Thurles.

The Tipperary manager said the Rebel County were fully deserving winners following their 'excellent' display.

“We were beaten by a better team today,” he told RTÉ Sport. “I thought Cork were excellent in almost every facet of the game.

“We were game. We were right in it. Cork's second goal put a bit of daylight in it.

“We have a fine bunch of hurlers here in Tipp.

“They've lost nothing out here today. They tried really hard to get something out of the game and gave a good account of themselves.

“It wasn't to be. Cork were superior and fully deserved their win. We have to find our way in the Championship now.”