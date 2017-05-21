O'Brien and Carlow ready to face the 'monster' 21 May 2017





Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien says today's Leinster SFC win over Wexford was no fluke.

It was the culmination of three years of 'hard work' behind the scenes and a 'massive effort' by his players.

“We’ve the hard work done for the last three years or so, and they’ve really gelled together now as a panel,” O’Brien said to The Irish Times soon after the final whistle was blown in their 2-17 to 2-13 win on home turf.



“We’ve a great system of play there, a great backroom team, and I want to pay tribute to Steve Poacher, their coach, he’s done great work with them.

“Carlow football is going in the right direction. I think we will give a good account of ourselves against Dublin when it comes around. We’ll enjoy today first and we’ll give it everything we have it two weeks time.

“But you can see here what it means to the people of Carlow and the players in particular. These guys have put in a massive effort. And there is a hard core of this panel that have been together for 10 years without waver.”

The Barrowsiders' reward is a quarter-final date with Leinster and All-Ireland champions Dublin.

“We know we’re in bonus territory playing the Dubs, no doubt about it. But we’ll regroup and we’ll assess and see how we can tackle this ‘monster’, see what we can do.”